MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – A late second half rally by East Texas Baptist University came up short as Austin College held off the Tigers, 13-10, in the homecoming game at Ornelas Stadium. ETBU is now 2-5 on the year and 2-4 in the American Southwest Conference.

In a run filled game in which Austin College didn’t throw the ball at all, the two teams combined for 444 rushing yards. Austin College finished with 210 yards while ETBU had 234 yards rushing and 132 yards passing for 366 yards of total offense. Kylon Ashton was the leading rusher with 86 yards while Melek Hamilton had 61 yards. Beau Kilgore received his first collegiate start at quarterback throwing for 132 yards and rushing for one touchdown. Kaleb O’Bryant finished with 52 yards receiving on three catches.

K.J. Kelley led the defense with 16 tackles while Joey Verret had eight tackles and one forced fumble. With AC not throwing the ball, ETBU didn’t record a sack for the first time this season but forced two fumbles and blocked an extra point.

ETBU opened the game at their own 10-yard line. They moved the ball to AC territory with a first-and-10 at the 31-yard line. With fourth-and-eight at the 29-yard line, ETBU’s pass was incomplete and turned the ball over on downs. AC responded with a 16-play, 71-yard drive that took 8:42 off the clock to score the only touchdown of the first half for a 7-0 lead.

The ensuing drive by ETBU started at the end of the first quarter with momentum. The first four plays resulted in a first down at eh ETBU 37-yard line on a six-yard pass to Josh Whitmore. They pursued to drive down the field for a first-and-10 at the AC 20-yard line. After a five-yard rush by Ashton and a three-yard gain by Devian Wilson, ETBU had third-and-two at the 12-yard line. Two straight incomplete passes ended the threat as for the second drive in a row ETBU turned the ball over on downs. ETBU’s next two drives in the second quarter ended on the AC 25-yard line on a turnover on downs and then a fumble on the AC 26-yard line was the first turnover of the game just before the half. ETBU was down, 7-0, at the half.

Austin College opened up the second half like the first half with a 75-yard drive taking half the quarter in 7:20 for a 13-0 lead as ETBU blocked the extra point. It was the next drive by ETBU the landed three points on the board as they went 51 yards. The drive started on the ETBU 35-yard line and ended at the AC 14-yard line. Christian Piazza nailed a 31-yard field to pull ETBU with in 10, 13-3, with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, ETBU went three-and-out on their first possession and then denied AC a 40-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the game. ETBU took over the ball and had a first down on the first play with a 16-yard pass. A sack and three incomplete passes followed at their own 48-yard line as they turned the ball over on downs. On the very next play, the defense forced a fumble that Joey Verret recovered at the ETBU 48-yard line. Almost two minutes later, Kilgore dove in from six-yards out for his first collegiate touchdown to pull ETBU to within three points, 13-10, with 2:41 left. The defense came through, again, with a three-and-out as AC posted a 72-yard punt giving ETBU the ball back with 1:52 left in the game. ETBU continued the momentum they had from the defense and drove to the AC 45-yard line with 39 seconds left. After a one-yard run, ETBU had three incomplete passes as they gave the ball back to AC with seven seconds left ending a threat of winning the game.

ETBU will travel to Seguin, Texas, next Saturday to take on Texas Lutheran University at 1:00 p.m. in ASC play.