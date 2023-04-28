BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Hockey and Louisiana don’t usually associate themselves with one another. Jarrod Toca admits that.

That never stopped Toca on his pursuit to play college hockey. The Parkway Senior has spent nearly his entire life surrounded by the sport thanks to the Mudbugs Youth Hockey Association.

A close family friend of Toca’s, Alain Savage will coach him on the Division III level. Savage appeared in 37 games for the Mudbugs in 1999-00 during their WPHL days.

The opportunity to play college hockey, and play it so close to home is an opportunity Toca fully embraces.

“The idea of me playing hockey as a college sport is pretty amazing,” Toca said. “Considering you don’t get much in Louisiana.”

The soon to be Tiger tallied 10 points in 45 appearances for the USHS-TX’s Jr. Mudbugs squad.

ETBU has established themselves as a premiere southern hockey program in a short period of time. The program won its first Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament Championship last season and earned a spot in the 2021 ACHA National Tournament.