BROWNWOOD, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Down 19 points at halftime, East Texas Baptist University fought back to within six points in the second half but came up shy of the win, 33-21, to Howard Payne University. ETBU’s defense collected six sacks and one interception on the day. The Tigers are now 1-2 on the year and 1-1 in the American Southwest Conference.

Coming into the game, HPU was averaging 55 points a game and 639 yards of total offense. They had only given up two interceptions and two sacks on the year. ETBU’s defense recorded six sacks, one interception, and held HPU to just 33 points and just over 400 yards of total offense. Demondre Williams posted nine tackles as Joey Johnson had eight tackles. Christian Booker came away with 2.5 sacks while Cameron Kaufert, Anthony Clayton, Keiuntray Hawkins all had one sack and Johnson a half a sack. Trint Scott continued his interception spree recording his third of the year.

ETBU’s offense had an electric second half putting up over 300 yards of offense to finish with 430 yards. Cornelius Banks finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns as 241 yards came in the second half. Kaleb O’Bryant was the leading receiver with 92 yards on four receptions as Devian Wilson and Coby Walker had the receiving touchdowns. Wilson also provided a rushing touchdown recording two on the day.

It was a scoreless first quarter for ETBU. The game started as HPU was tackled at the two-yard line. Nine plays later, the Yellowjackets drove 98-yards to take a 6-0 lead as ETBU blocked the extra point. ETBU started their first drive and went to the HPU 40-yard line before punting the ball away. HPU once again took their high powered offense and scored in five plays to make it 13-0 with 8:53 left. ETBU went three-and-out on the next possession but held HPU on their drive as they trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

ETBU’s offense started to gain some ground in the second quarter but two fumbles stopped both drives. HPU scored just four minutes into the quarter from three-yards but missed the extra point again to go up, 19-0. Banks found rhythm late in the second quarter for the Tigers. The defense forced a three-and-out as ETBU took over on the 11-yard line with 8:48 left in the half. They took almost seven minutes off the clock moving the ball to the HPU 34-yardline before fumbling the ball for the third time in the game. ETBU’s defense held HPU to end the half recording their fourth sack as Cameron Kaufert plowed through the line for his first of the day.

Opening the second half with the ball, the offense once again drove into HPU territory taking close to four minutes off the clock. On a fourth-and-five at the ETBU 30-yard line, a HPU penalty let the Tigers keep the ball. ETBU kept driving to the HPU 19-yard line but the Yellowjackets stopped ETBU on a fourth-and-one turning the ball over on downs. Playing lights out defense, ETBU recorded their fifth sack of the day for three-and-out.

It was that momentum from the defense that carried over for ETBU’s offense. Nine plays later, ETBU collected their first touchdown of the game. A pass interference penalty half way through the drive set ETBU up on the four-yard line. Three plays later, Colby Walker caught his first collegiate touchdown from one-yard out as ETBU cut the lead to 12 points, 19-7.

Another three-and-out continued the momentum for ETBU. Two great passes from Banks to Cris Williams and Joshua Whitmore set ETBU up at the 16-yard line. Ashton followed rushing for 11-yards to the five-yard which set up Wilson for a touchdown pass from Banks. That cut the lead to five, 19-14.

HPU did answer with a quick score on a 44-yard pass to extend their lead to 26-14. Fighting back for the third series in a row, ETBU went 86 yards on six plays as Wilson earned his second straight touchdown rushing in from five-yards out. That put ETBU within five points, 26-21, with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter. After exchanging the ball with each other, HPU took two minutes off the clock scoring fast on a 75-yard drive extending their lead to 12, 33-21, with 7:16 left in the game.

ETBU fought hard on the following possession driving to the HPU 47-yard line but turned the ball over on downs with just under four minutes to play. HPU then ran the clock out to end the game taking the ASC victory, 33-21.

Next Saturday, ETBU will host Southwestern University in their only night game of the year at 6:00 p.m. in Ornelas Stadium.