MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The ETBU Tigers wasted no time making a statement in their NCAA Tournament debut, dominating Cal Lutheran to open the Marshall Regional of the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament, 16-6.

The Tigers allowed two runs in the first, answering with four of their own in the bottom half to grab a lead they would hold for the remainder of the contest.

ETBU moves to the winner’s bracket, where they will face Trinity.