CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTAL/KMSS) — The ETBU Tigers qualified for the program’s first ever Division 3 College World Series with a 2-1 series victory over La Verne College last weekend in Marshall.

The Tigers traveled to Iowa Wednesday as they prep for Friday’s game.

ETBU will get tested right away as they drew the 2022 National Champion Salisbury in the first round of the tournament.

“Anybody that makes it to this point in time is going to be a quality club. We’re excited for the challenge and grateful for the opportunity. We’ll see what happens,” said ETBU head coach Jared Hood. “We’re just trying to enjoy this as much as we can. There’s not anything that’s going to be fixed that we haven’t worked on already. We’re just trying to enjoy the time we have left with the guys.”

The first pitch for ETBU vs Salisbury is set for 4:30pm on Friday.