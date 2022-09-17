BROWNWOOD, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Finishing out their West Texas trip with a sweep, the East Texas Baptist University volleyball team defeated Howard Payne University in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21. ETBU is now 11-1 and 2-1 in American Southwest Conference play.

Graycee Mosley led the team with a double-double of 12 kills and 15 digs as Lexi Moody totaled 21 assists and Lillie Hill finished with 21 digs.

HPU kept the game close in the first set pulling to go up, 9-6.. ETBU tied it up 10-10 with a kill by Madi Chandler, before taking the lead 21-18 on a kill by Hannah Perry. The set ended with an error by HPU for the 25-21.

ETBU came into the second set with a run setting the score at 6-3. HPU quickly caught back up tying it at seven. ETBU took the lead with a kill by Avery Reid, Perry, and Mosley, 14-11. Perry ended the set with a kill for the seven-point win, 25-18.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start set three. ETBU took the lead with a kill by Chandler, followed by a service ace by Perry to go up by two, 6-4. HPU regained their lead with a run making it 10-7. ETBU kept the score neck and neck until a kill by Kiley Smink gave ETBU at three-point lead, 20-17. Smink ended the match with a kill from Maddison Harris for the sweep, 25-21.

ETBU will continue ASC play at home on Tuesday, September 20th, at 6:00 pm against Texas Dallas.