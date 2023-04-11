Article Courtesy: ETBU Athletics

MARSHALL, Texas – Allowing just two hits while scoring 15 runs, East Texas Baptist University won their 10th game in a row sweeping their third straight American Southwest Conference series, 15-1, in a run-ruled seven-inning game over LeTourneau University. ETBU is now 21-8 overall and 16-2 in the ASC.

ETBU posted 13 hits in the game as three players had two or more hits. Jacob Evangelista led the way with four hits going 4-of-5 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. Ben was then 3-of-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Jase Jones followed with two hits, a RBI, and two runs scored. Brett Wagner had a solo home run for his ninth home run of the year and team leading 35th RBI.

Hayden Robichaux pitched a no-hitter through four innings before being relieved receiving the win moving to 4-1 on the year. He posted three strikeouts facing 13 batters retiring the first nine batters of the inning. The only batter that got on base came in the fourth inning on a hit-by-pitch. Jacob Sherman worked the fifth inning allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Cody Johnson came in the sixth inning recording two strikeouts with one hit and one earned run. Robert Croft finished the seventh retiring the side with one strikeout. The pitching staff had eight strikeouts in 27 batters faced in the game.

ETBU opened the game with five runs in the first inning scoring all of them after a dropped fly ball error. Lea, Nick Massarini, Jake Miller, and Evangelista all had a RBI in the inning. Two more runs were scored in the third inning as Miller earned his second RBI of the game and Massarini came in on a balk for the 7-0 lead.

A six-run fourth inning put ETBU up, 13-0, as Jones recorded the first RBI on a double down the left field line. Lea connected on a double to centerfield for two RBI making it 10-0. Evangelista picked up another RBI with a single to centerfield as Lea came in for an 11-run lead. Carson Wilson recorded a sacrifice fly for the fifth run of the inning and then Jordan Hara doubled in Evangelista for the 13-0 lead.

Wagner’s solo home run in the fifth inning put the score at 14-0. LETU did bring in a run in the sixth inning. ETBU’s final run was when Christopher Robinson walked for a RBI with the bases loaded.

ETBU will host Hardin-Simmons University this weekend in a three-game ASC series at Woods Field.