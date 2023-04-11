Article Courtesy: ETBU Athletics

MARSHALL, Texas – Beginning the Strike Out Cancer series with run-ruled five-inning game, the #12 East Texas Baptist University softball team shut out LeTourneau University, 8-0. The Valor Gals are now 22-4 overall and 9-4 in the American Southwest Conference.

Corley Carpenter lead the team with three RBI and two hits. Courtney White followed with two RBI and two hits. Ashley Croft had two RBI and one hit while Tristen Maddox had two hits.

Hannah Kelley went five innings for the win and is now 9-2 on the year. She allowed just one hit recording three strikeouts.

White and Maddox began the game with a run off a single by Ashley Croft in the first, 2-0. A double by Carpenter brought Tauryn Cummings and Croft home making it, 4-0, at the end of the first inning. ETBU earned another run in the second with a run by Mallory Pyle after an error on the pitcher for a 5-0 lead. Maddox followed with a run off a hit by White to end the second up by six runs. In the bottom of the fourth White sent Mary Frances Ellis home with a single up the middle to make it, 7-0. Ending the game in the fifth, Hannah A. Kelley was sent home by a Carpenter single, 8-0, to run-rule the game.

ETBU will continue the Strike Out Cancer Series against LeTourneau on Tuesday, April 11th at 5:00 and 7:00 pm.