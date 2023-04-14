Shreveport– The Centenary baseball team opened its final Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series at home in the regular season on Friday with a 6-2 win over the Schreiner University Mountaineers at Shehee Stadium.

The Diamond Gents improved to 14-11 and 6-6 SCAC while the Mountaineers fell to 15-14 and 4-9 SCAC. The remaining schedule for the series has been revised due to the possibility of inclement weather in the area on Saturday.

Game two will now begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the third and final game of the series will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Centenary will honor its 2023 senior class following Sunday’s game. The ceremony will also be live streamed. Live stats and live video are available for the final two games of the series via GoCentenary.com.

Centenary and Schreiner are both battling for a berth into next month’s SCAC Baseball Championship (May 5-7) in Cleburne, Texas. The Diamond Gents, the defending tournament champions, are currently fourth in the league standings and now two games ahead of the Mountaineers. The top four teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the event.

Centenary head coach Mike Diaz is just two wins away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history. Diaz, currently in his 13th season, is 290-207-1, needs just a pair of wins to match former HC Ed McCann (1999-2010) and one to tie.