SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – When Centenary senior Seth Thomas scored his fifth point on Thursday night inside the Gold Dome he became just the 19th Gent in program history to score 1,000 career points and record 500 rebounds.



Thomas is the 35th player in Centenary history to reach the 1,000 point mark. The Gents routed John Melvin 95-59 during the final home game of the season.

Ironically, Thomas only scored seven points. It’s only the second time this season he’s failed to reach double figures.

Tykeem Singleton scored a game0high 22 points to lead the way offensively.

Centenary improves to 17-6 overall and finish the year 12-2 at home. The win is the team’s fifth straight.

The Gents have two more regular season contests remaining.