SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Centenary pitching staff will have a different look next season.

Parker Primeaux, who has established himself as one of the best Diamond Gents in the program’s Division III existence announced his transfer to Division I Creighton University.

In 2021, Primeaux led all of Division III in saves before helping lead the Gents to their first ever Division III Tournament appearance in 2022.

In 2023, Primeaux again shined on the mound, posting a perfect 8-0 record.

The native of Lake Charles will have one year of eligibility remaining.