Article Courtesy: Centenary Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (Centenary Athletics) – Freshman RHP Aidan Reichek (Bellaire, Texas) threw a no-hitter in game two of Centenary’s Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday against the University of Dallas Crusaders, an 18-0 run-rule victory, at Shehee Stadium.

The Diamond Gents (10-6, 3-2 SCAC) fell 11-4 in game one to the Crusaders (11-10, 2-3 SCAC) and took their frustrations out in the second game, scoring a season high in runs on 18 hits as the rookie Reicheck shined. The no-hitter is the first thrown since Matthew Devillier held Austin College hitless on April 20, 2018 at home. Reichek and Devillier’s no-hitters are the only two in the division III era (2012-present) in program history.

The series concludes on Sunday with the rubber game set for 11 a.m. NOTE: the original time for first pitch was 1 p.m. but has been moved up due to the possibility of rain on Sunday afternoon.