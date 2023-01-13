SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Two teams entered Friday ahead of the Centenary Gents in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball standings. On Saturday only one team will be ahead of the team that calls the Gold Dome home.

With a 63-58 win, Centenary improves to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in SCAC play. The Tigers are now 7-8 and 5-2 in the league.

Seth Thomas led the way, scoring 26 points and adding 12 rebounds to lead the game in both categories. Both teams struggled from the field, with Centenary shooting 39.6%, while the Tigers were held to just 38.3% from the field.

The Gents will now do some scoreboard watching. Colorado College will travel to league leader St. Thomas Sunday afternoon. If the Tigers can hand the Celts their first loss, Centenary will enter next week’s contests just one game behind St. Thomas for the league lead.

The Celts hold the tiebreaker thanks to a 54-50 win over Centenary earlier this season. The two teams will meet once more on February 14th. The Gents return to the floor next Friday at Trinity.