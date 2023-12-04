SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — For the first time since 2016 the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will host as all Power-5 matchup as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the California Golden Bears.

The Bears have never played at the Independence Bowl but that doesn’t mean they don’t have familiarity with the region. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spent two season’s in the Southeastern Conference on Derek Dooley’s staff at Tennessee.

Wilcox expects the food to be another level in their visit to Louisiana.

“I’m excited to get back down there, the guys on the team were fired up because a few of them had been there, but not many so a lot of the guys it will be their first experience to Louisiana,” said Wilcox. “They were already talking about it and I reiterated it, the food is going to be off the charts and we know the hospitality is 2nd to none, so our guys are excited.”

The Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, December 16th with an 8:15pm kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.