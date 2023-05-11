BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana is set to host the 2023 NCJAA Region XIV Softball Tournament May 12-15.

The eight-team tournament will be comprised of the top four teams from Region XIV East and Region XIV South. Teams will compete for the top spots in the double elimination event, with the first and second place teams advancing to the NJCAA National tournament in Oxford, Alabama May 23-27.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to host the NJCAA DI Region XIV Softball Tournament this year for the first time in program history,” said Amanda Nordberg, director of athletics and head softball coach for Bossier Parish Community College. “Many of the colleges within Region XIV continue to be recognized at the national level, and we are looking forward to bringing a high level of collegiate softball to our community in May.”

Bossier Parish Community College is proud to host the tournament in its newly renovated, state-of-the-art softball facility. Along with the addition of locker rooms and stadium lighting, a highlight of the event will be teams playing on the college’s new turf infield, grandstand seating and press box.

“The Region XIV tournament will be played on a high-quality surface and will provide BPCC Softball an opportunity to showcase all of its renovations,” Nordberg said. “The event promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and skill as teams compete for the championship title.”

Sara Nelms, director of sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, echoed Nordberg’s excitement for the 2023 tournament.

“We are excited to be partnering with BPCC to host this regional tournament in Bossier City. Most of the teams will be traveling from out of state, and our community is ready to welcome them! We are estimating an economic impact of over $200,000.”

Tickets for the tournament will be available for purchase in person starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at the BPCC softball complex (6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City). All questions regarding ticket sales can be sent to Ruby Butler, athletic coordinator, at rbutler@bpcc.edu. Fans can also follow Bossier Parish Community College on social media for updates related to the tournament.

For more information about the tournament, including the full schedule of games, participating teams, etc., please visit hhttps://njcaaregion14.com/sports/sball/index.