FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Haughton grad Peyton Stovall has been ruled out for Arkansas’ series on the road at Mississippi State this weekend.

According to Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn, Stovall has been dealing with tendonitis in his shoulder for the better part of two months.

“It’s bothering because we’ve got to get that inflammation to calm down and go away a little bit. They’re working hard to get that taken care of,” said Van Horn. “He’s not ready yet.”

The Arkansas 2nd baseman is currently hitting .253 with five homeruns and 33 runs batted in through 38 games this season.