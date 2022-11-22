SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup has kicked off on KMSS FOX 33! What better way to get in the spirit than with a custom menu designed by Chef Gordon Ramsay?

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup exists to govern football and to help to develop the game around the world. FIFA’s vision is to make football global, accessible, and inclusive with top-level competitive competition.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time that FIFA Women’s World Cup will have two host nations and is scheduled to take place from July 20 through August 20, 2023.

Enjoy the games with the customized menu designed by Chef Gordon Ramsay

Try this Apple Cider Sangria – Delicioso!

Bring some French flair to your FIFA World Cup viewing parties with these savory crepes, recipe courtesy of Chef Gordon Ramsay! Bon Appétit!

Traditionally made with gold potatoes, this frites recipe uses sweet potatoes for added color.

The best way to share a banofee pie while watching the game is to have individual cups, of course!

Inspired by the breakfast dishes of Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina, this take on steak and eggs packs a flavorful punch.

To follow the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup: