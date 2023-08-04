SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Calvary have their eyes set on bringing home a fourth state championship.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 9-3 season with a second round playoff berth.

Expectations are always high for Coach Rodney Guin, but the goal is always the same — winning the last game of the year to raise that state championship trophy.

“Our goal is to win the state championship and to do it the right way,” said Rodney Guin, head coach. “Our goal every year is to win the state championship. Even this year we’re in a group of 4 or 5 teams that can win it in our division. It’s a veteran team and we expect them to do a lot of good stuff and they’ve had a great summer and we’re pointing in that direction.”

“Always, it will be like that even when I’m gone,” said James Simon, running back. “It’s going to be like that forever. A lot of points, every single drive we’re trying to go get six every drive.”

The Cavaliers have the skill position players to win a title.. they just need to stay healthy to be in the mix.

The journey to their first state title since 2020 will begin when they take on Logansport on the road Friday, September 1.