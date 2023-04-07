SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sam Burns is heating the course in Augusta after becoming the third player to start a Masters Tournament round with a birdie, an eagle, and a birdie in the first three holes.

The Shreveport native is the first to accomplish that feat since 2001, and it never happened at the tournament’s start.

After a full day on the links, the Calvary Baptist and LSU graduate finished the day tied for sixth place at four under. Leaving Burns right where he wants to be – in the top ten mix; aiming for a green jacket.