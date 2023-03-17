SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (30-14-7) glided past the El Paso Rhinos, 3-0 behind another strong goaltending performance from Simon Bucheler to earn their fifth straight victory at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs continued to get production from their blue line as Alex Park yanked a shot towards the net which grazed off the goalie’s glove and into the net for his fourth tally of the year at 16:22 of the 1st to make it a 1-0 contest. Garrett Steele earned the only on the game’s first goal. SOG were tied 7-7 after one.

SHV added to their lead at 16:03 of the second period as Jake Mack redirected home his 13th goal of the season off a shot from Logan Heroux to push the edge to 2-0. The Mudbugs led in SOG, 15-14 after two.

SHV controlled most of the third period and it was Garrett Steele slapping in an EN goal at 18:24 to seal up a Mudbugs’ 3-0 victory over the El Paso Rhinos. The Bugs went the whole game w/o a penalty committed against them.

Simon Bucheler made 24 saves to earn his fifth shutout of the campaign to help the Bugs capture their fifth straight victory.

The Bugs and Rhinos will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. Just a reminder that the St. Patrick’s themed specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.