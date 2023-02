BOSSIER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Bearkats continue to make history.

After reaching the semifinals last season for the first time in school history, the No. 2 Bearkats are off to the Division III championship after taking down St. Louis Catholic 1-0 . Joshua Campos scored the lone goal.

Bossier will face off against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between No. 1 University Lab and No. 4 The Willow School for the state title February 23 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.