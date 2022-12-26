Buffalo Bills players and staff returned to Buffalo, New York, on December 25 to find their vehicles buried in deep snow following a blizzard.

Local news reports said the team was stuck in Chicago after their game against the Bears on December 24 as a snowstorm shut down Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The team flew into Rochester, New York, on Christmas Day, and were bussed back to their vehicles in Buffalo later that day, report said.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted this video in his Instagram story on Sunday. “This shit is crazy,” Hamlin is heard saying between laughs.

Jordan Dorsey, wife of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, thanked fans on Twitter for helping dig out the vehicles.

Nearly four feet of snowfall was reported in Buffalo over the holiday weekend and at least 25 storm-related fatalities were confirmed in New York, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Credit: @d.ham3 via Storyful