SHREVEPORT, La. – The current Bowl Season tie-ins are in effect through the 2025-26 season, but with the BYU Cougars moving to the Big 12 Conference this year, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will feature the Big 12 as a primary tie-in for the 2023 and 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowls.

Originally slated to feature BYU in 2023 and 2025, the Big 12 replaces the Cougars in those years. They are slated to match up against the Pac-12 Conference in 2023 and Conference USA in 2025. The 2024 matchup of Army West Point against the Pac-12 will remain unchanged, and the backup agreements with C-USA and the Sun Belt Conference will stay in place.

“We are very excited to get the Big 12 Conference in our lineup for 2023 and 2025,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “The Big 12 was a staple in our game for a long time, and our footprints match tremendously. They are a conference of great teams, rich tradition and passionate fan bases, so we could not be happier to feature them once again.”

A matchup of the Big 12 vs. Pac-12 in 2023 would be the first Power Five matchup in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl since NC State vs. Vanderbilt in 2016. The Big 12 was a primary tie-in for the Independence Bowl for 11 years from 1999-2009, and the last time the Big 12 played in the Independence Bowl was the Texas A&M Aggies in 2009. BYU played in the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl as an independent, and the Houston Cougars played in the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl representing the American Athletic Conference. Both schools – alongside Cincinnati and UCF – are entering the Big 12 this season.

The date and time of the 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be announced at a later date. The ticket renewal process for current ticket holders is underway, and public tickets will go on sale later this year.

