SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) — Despite not playing organized basketball before high school, Marc Perry has become a vital leader on the Benton boys’ basketball team on and off the court.

“Marc is one of the best athletes I have ever coached,” said Benton boys’ basketball head coach Todd Martinez.

Perry has proven himself to be a crucial part of the Benton boys’ basketball team.

“He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached,” explained Coach Martinez. “He puts his all into everything he does including practices, games and preparations. He is just a real joy to coach.”

The senior is averaging 16.1 points per game shooting almost 55% from the field.

“Any spot you put me in I’m going to try my best there,” Perry said. “Even if I don’t even know the position, I will learn it. I can develop quick.”

When Perry first joined the Tigers, he hadn’t had much basketball experience. By his sophomore year, Perry landed himself a spot on varsity with the Tigers.

“When he came to [Benton] he had never really played organized basketball before going into his freshman year. Since then, he has just worked himself into a basketball player.”

The dual sport athlete, who is also a member of the Benton track team, has proven that he will accomplish what he puts his mind to.

Perry has become a leader for the Tigers on and off the court. Coach Martinez describes him as one of the most beloved athletes he’s ever coached.

Martinez says that aside from Perry’s athleticism, he’s a humble and hardworking athlete who has a deep connection with his teammates.

“The people I play with now are like family to me,” explained Perry. “I love my coaches. They have taught me a lot of things, even outside of basketball, just about life.

While Perry doesn’t have exact plans for after graduation, the senior does know what kind of a legacy he wants to leave at Benton High School.

“Anything is possible,” Perry said. “When they hear Benton High School, they think about football. I want to leave a legacy that we’re not just football, we’re basketball, track, and all sports. I want to leave a mark to not give up.”

Perry is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.