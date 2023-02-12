GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl. Follow for the latest live updates and news from The Associated Press. All times MST.

8:35 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes has a Super Bowl MVP trophy to go with his regular season MVP, and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Mahomes was named the game’s MVP in a postgame ceremony after a gutsy performance that included 182 yards passing and three touchdowns. He played the entire game despite a right ankle injury that obviously limited how well he could move.

“There was nothing that was going to keep me off the football field,” Mahomes said as Chiefs fans celebrated at State Farm Stadium.

It’s the second time in four seasons that the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl. Mahomes was asked if Kansas City’s recent run of success could be called a dynasty, and the quarterback said no because “we’re not done yet.”

8:15 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the winners of Super Bowl 57.

Mahomes — hobbling around on a hurt ankle — led the Chiefs downfield for the winning drive that was capped by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, sealing a 38-35 victory.

“He’s the MVP,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about Mahomes. “That’s all that needs to be said. MVP. And you saw it tonight.”

The Eagles took the ensuing kickoff but there would be no miracle. Jalen Hurts’ desperation heave on the final play fell way short of the end zone, and the Chiefs’ celebration began.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. They beat the 49ers following the 2019 season before losing to the Buccaneers after 2020. This time, they trailed for most of the evening before rallying in the second half to beat the Eagles.

It’s a tough loss for Philadelphia, which got a great performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 304 yards and ran for three touchdowns.

Mahomes, who was named the AP NFL MVP on Thursday, threw for three touchdowns. The Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and never led until taking a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.

8:00 p.m.

The scoring won’t stop at the Super Bowl, and it’s getting down to the wire.

The Eagles tied the game at 35 with 5:15 remaining when Jalen Hurts scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run. The quarterback then also ran for the crucial 2-point conversion that tied the game.

Hurts continues his brilliant performance in his first Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown while also running for three scores.

7:50 p.m.

Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney turned in a crucial play for Kansas City early in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs forced the Eagles to punt and Toney was there to catch it, breaking a few tackles before reversing field, where he had a convoy of Chiefs players waiting to provide blocking.

Toney made it 65 yards, all the way down to the Eagles 5-yard line, before getting knocked out of bounds. Three plays later, Mahomes hit a wide open Skyy Moore for a 4-yard touchdown and a 35-27 lead.

Toney also had the touchdown catch that put the Chiefs ahead 28-27 earlier in the fourth.

7:40 p.m.

Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

7:35 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken their first lead of the night.

Patrick Mahomes threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Kadarius Toney, pushing the Chiefs ahead 28-27 with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes has bounced back nicely after hobbling off the field late in the second quarter. He appeared to re-aggravate an ankle injury that’s been bothering him throughout the playoffs.

The veteran QB has still been very good, completing 17 of 22 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Meanwhile, players from both teams have been struggling to keep their footing on a slippery playing surface, leading several to change their cleats.

7:25 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles are clinging to a 27-21 lead in the Super Bowl as the game moves to the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had a 24-14 halftime lead, but the Chiefs responded with a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter to pull within 24-21. Philadelphia pushed ahead 27-21 with 1:45 left in the third after Jake Elliott made a 33-yard field goal.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been stellar in his first Super Bowl appearance, completing 22 of 31 passes for 234 yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. His 66 yards rushing are the most ever by a QB in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six seasons. The Chiefs are trying to win for the second time in four years.

7:15 p.m.

FanDuel says it is still going to give $10 million in free bets to spread among its Super Bowl bettors.

In a much-hyped ad for betting site FanDuel customers, Rob Gronkowski attempted a 25-yard field goal. A voiceover said he missed the kick, but they’d still give out the free bets. But online, onlookers were confused and thought it was good.

Gronk’s “Kick of Destiny” landed the gaming site plenty of free publicity for the stunt, as well as plenty of new customers who registered to be part of the campaign.

6:58 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes is still pretty good with only one fully functioning ankle.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led his team on a touchdown drive to open the third quarter. Isiah Pacheco ran for a 1-yard score to cut the Eagles’ lead to 24-21 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes appeared to re-aggravate a right ankle injury in the first half, limping off the field late in the second quarter. The injury has been bothering him throughout most of the playoffs.

Mahomes even ran for 14 yards on one play on the Chiefs’ scoring drive, though it was obvious he wasn’t moving quite as well as usual.

6:40 p.m.

Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field.

She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

Dancers wearing what looked like white ski suits moved in sync on their own suspended platforms.

She and her dancers were lowered to a stage that matched her outfit, and moved in sync as she sped through two other hits, “Where Have You Been,” and “Only Girl,” belting out “Want you to make me feel like I’m the only girl in the world.”

6:17 p.m.

Are you not entertained?

The first half of Super Bowl 57 was an action-packed doozy as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up by 10.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the first half and also connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes also threw a touchdown pass and Nick Bolton returned a fumble 36 yards for another score.

An important development to watch: Mahomes limped off the field late in the second quarter. The two-time NFL MVP has been fighting a badly sprained right ankle and looked like he re-aggravated the injury.

5:55 p.m.

Jalen Hurts made up for a costly mistake earlier in the second quarter with his second rushing touchdown of the evening a few minutes later.

Hurts ran 4 yards for the touchdown and a 21-14 lead as the pro-Eagles crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!” Hurts was the AP NFL MVP runner-up to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

A few minutes before his TD, Hurts fumbled around midfield and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton recovered the fumble and ran it 36 yards for a touchdown, which tied the game at 14.

Hurts is already putting together a solid Super Bowl. He joins Jim McMahon as the only quarterbacks with two TD runs in a Super Bowl. His 61 yards rushing are already third-most for a QB in a Super Bowl behind Steve McNair and Colin Kaepernick.

5:40 p.m.

It’s a tie game again at Super Bowl 57 after a stunning scoop and score by Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton.

The Eagles were in control with the ball and a 14-7 lead but Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled on third down around midfield. Bolton was there to grab the football and ran 36 yards untouched to the end zone.

The score was 14-14 with 9:39 left in the first half.

5:35 p.m.

Brittney Griner is in the crowd representing the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl.

It was the third public appearance for the WNBA star since her release from a Russian prison.

Griner has said she’ll play for the Phoenix Mercury again this season, although she’s still an unsigned free agent. She hasn’t talked about her international future and potentially playing in the Olympics next year in Paris.

5:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken the lead again thanks to a big strike from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown.

On the first play of the second quarter, Hurts lofted a 45-yard throw toward the end zone. Brown outmaneuvered the scrambling Kansas City defense before catching the ball and then raising his arms to flex his muscles.

The Eagles lead 14-7.

Hurts — the AP NFL MVP runner-up to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — is off to a good start in his first Super Bowl. He’s 8-of-10 passing for 116 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

5:25 p.m.

The Super Bowl has settled down after a frantic start.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are tied at 7 after the first quarter. The teams exchanged touchdowns on their opening offensive drives before each team’s defense recovered.

The Chiefs had a slight edge in the first quarter with 112 total yards to the Eagles’ 99. The Chiefs are averaging 9.3 yards per play.

Kansas City missed an opportunity to take a lead late in the first quarter when Harrison Butker’s 42-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright.

5:10 p.m.

In its first Super Bowl ad, Dunkin’ Donuts enlisted superfan Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez for its spot.

In the ad, Affleck mans the drive-through booth at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Medford, Massachusetts and shocks customers. Finally, Lopez comes through the drive-through and asks Ben what he’s doing. “You’re embarrassing me in front of my friends,” he says. “Grab me a glazed” she demands.

Affleck has a long association with the brand, often spotted carrying Dunkin’ Donuts drinks in paparazzi photos. He directed the ad, too.

5:02 p.m.

Offense rules so far in at this Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a beautiful fade route to the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

The drive went 75 yards on just six plays. Rookie Isiah Pacheco had 29 yards rushing in the drive.

4:55 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted little time taking a lead.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an efficient opening drive that traveled 75 yards on 11 plays. DeVonta Smith was Hurts’ favorite target on the drive, catching three passes for 41 yards.

The Eagles are the first team to take the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl and drive for a touchdown on offense since Super Bowl 32 when the Green Bay Packers did it against the Denver Broncos 25 years ago.

The Chicago Bears also scored on Devin Hester’s kickoff return for a TD in Super Bowl 41.

4:45 p.m.

The Super Bowl is officially underway.

The Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball to start the second half. That means the Philadelphia Eagles have the first offensive possession.

Kansas City’s kicker Harrison Butker booted the opening kickoff through the back of the end zone and the Eagles started with the ball on their own 25-yard-line.

The retractable roof is open and the weather is essentially perfect, with temperatures in the 70s. The Chiefs and Eagles both have plenty of fans in Arizona, but it’s a decidely pro-Philadelphia crowd.

4:30 p.m.

Country musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl might be known for its extravagance, but the anthem was anything but fancy. All that was needed was a Stapleton’s smooth baritone voice and a guitar. Deaf actor Troy Kotsur — who won an Oscar for the movie “CODA” — signed the anthem alongside Stapleton.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce both had tears in their eyes during Stapleton’s emotional performance.

Before Stapleton stepped to the microphone, Grammy Award winner Babyface performed “America The Beautiful.”

The series of pregame canonical songs began with “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song that’s been dubbed the Black national anthem.

Ralph, wearing a flowing red velvet gown, began the song as a reflective ballad, and it became a soaring hymn as it went on, with military-style drums joining her and a choir dressed all in white chiming in behind her.

PLACE YOUR BETS

There will be plenty of action on the football field Sunday. And at the casinos.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year, especially now that about two-thirds of the country can do so legally.

Some of the most popular bets are also the most straightforward: The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The site’s over-under is currently set at 51 1/2 points.

Sportsbooks have also taken advantage of the increasing popularity of prop bets, which range from the team who wins the coin flip, to who scores the first touchdown, to whether the game goes to overtime.

You can even bet on the color of Gatorade used when the winning coach is given his postgame bath.

3:45 p.m.

Damar Hamlin is at the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills safety made his third public appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s another step in Hamlin’s remarkable recovery. It’s been a little more than a month since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

He also appeared on stage at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals training and medical staffs, along with the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, were recognized.

3:40 p.m.

This is not the moment for the cable to go out in Philly, but here we are.

Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said physical damage that severed fiberoptic cable in the Kensington section of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon resulted in an outage affecting a few thousand households in the Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods and some surrounding areas.

She said crews have been “working furiously” for several hours to resolve the problem and some customers have started to come back online — they are hoping to restore service to everyone by kickoff.

SUPER BOWL HISTORY

For the first time, young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other in the Super Bowl.

AP NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City against the MVP runner-up, Jalen Hurts. The significance isn’t lost on Mahomes.

“I think about it a lot,” Mahomes said. “The quarterbacks that came before me — Shack Harris, Doug Williams — that laid the foundation for me to be in this position. It goes across all sports. If you think about Jackie Robinson and the people who broke the color barrier in baseball, I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for them.

3:20 p.m.

Arryn Siposs is active for the Philadelphia Eagles and will handle punting duties against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Siposs went on injured reserve after injuring an ankle against the Giants in December. He was activated after the Eagles beat the 49ers for the NFC championship, raising expectations that he would play in the big game.

Brett Kern had been punting for the Eagles. He was inactive for the Super Bowl.

The other inactive players for Philadelphia: quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, running back Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson and wide receiver Greg Ward.

Inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, defensive ends Josh Kaindoh and Malik Herring, tight end Blake Bell and offensive linemen Austin Reiter and Darian Kinnard.

SUPER BROS

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Travis Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons, while brother Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years.

“Cool scenario to be in, you know?” Travis Kelce said. “My mom can’t lose.”

Donna Kelce said on Thursday before the “NFL Honors” show that she did her best to keep up with her two sons’ voracious appetites, but it was easier said than done.

“The refrigerator was always packed, but it didn’t last more than a day or so,” she said. “Whole chickens, they would eat lots of pork, ribs. I’d have leftovers in the refrigerator and it never lasted past the day.

“When they left for college, I got a raise.”

IMPORTANT DELIVERIES

Tony Conigliaro’s Super Bowl started long before kickoff.

The owner of Tony’s Pizza in Brooklyn said he was taking orders Saturday, a day ahead of the big game, especially for the “family deal”: a large pie, 10 wings, garlic knots, soda and other extras for $32 — delivered.

“The Super Bowl is a little crazy,” said Conigliaro, who has been selling pizzas for more than 30 years. “Everybody wants to eat at the same time. That’s the problem. Everybody wants 5:30, quarter to six, six o’clock. It comes to a point that we don’t pick up the phones no more because everybody’s calling back — ‘Where’s my pizza?’”

Then the game starts and his ovens cool off a bit.

“Then we get busy again. What do you call it — halftime?” Conigliaro said. “The phone starts ringing.”

He estimates his staff would make 200 pizzas Sunday, but not after 8 p.m.

“We just clean up and go home,” Conigliaro said.

HALFTIME LOOKAHEAD

Rihanna has put in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be “a jam-packed show” that her upcoming birthday and Valentine’s Day almost slipped her mind.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna said.

It’ll be her first live performance in seven years.

PHILLY GIRL

Jill Biden is expected to be among the fans at State Farm Stadium cheering on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

The first lady grew up in suburban Philadelphia and has never been shy about her allegiance to the hometown team. She and her grandson, Hunter, were at the stadium in Philadelphia on Jan. 29 when the Eagles won the NFC championship.

The 16-year-old will join her again on Sunday.

No sitting president has attended a Super Bowl, mainly because of the strict security requirements authorities would need to impose upon the tens of thousands of fans. President Biden will be at the White House on Sunday.

President Biden says he’s a Philadelphia sports fan, too, out of necessity, and often jokes that “I’d be sleeping alone” otherwise.

2:20 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday, with a third apparently on the way.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allegretti, who has started three games this season, will be available for the Chiefs in the big game.

About the same time his wife was giving birth, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game.

There are plenty of Eagles on baby watch, too.

Starting center Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis is a tight end for Kansas City, and his wife are expecting their third child at any moment. In fact, Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has said that her obstetricians would be on hand at State Farm Stadium on Sunday should the baby make a dramatic appearance during the game.

PHILLY FAITHFUL

Philadelphia native Dawn Staley donned an Eagles jersey during Sunday’s South Carolina-LSU SEC matchup of undefeated teams in women’s basketball ahead of the Super Bowl. And after her top-ranked Gamecocks rolled to an 88-64 victory, Staley was asked about the Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

“The Eagles have already won,” the coach beamed. “It’s divine order. Jalen Hurts, it’s divine order.”

AD TALK

Booze was a big buyer for Super Bowl ad space this year. Crypto, not so much.

Anheuser-Busch will again be the biggest advertiser during the Super Bowl, with three minutes of national airtime. But the beverage giant gave up its deal to be the game’s exclusive alcohol advertiser, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in.

After last year’s “Crypto Bowl” featured four cryptocurrency companies running splashy ads, there won’t be any this year.

Several 30-second ad slots sold for more than $7 million this year, with most going for between $6 million and $7 million.

HEALTH WATCH

Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the AP MVP doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The quarterback said this week that he continues to get treatment on the ankle, which he hurt in the divisional round against Jacksonville, and that it will probably continue up until Sunday’s kickoff.

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” he said.

1:50 p.m.

Eagles fan Lauren Clark strolled around State Farm Stadium with a wide grin, snapping pictures on her phone and taking in the experience of her first Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia native said she’s waited 40 years for this moment. As a 10-year-old, Clark listened to her first Super Bowl in 1981 on the radio and she’s wanted to get a seat at the big game ever since.

Life achievement, unlocked.

“I was just tired of saying ‘Maybe next year,’” Clark said. “My Eagles are in the Super Bowl, my kids are grown, so I just said screw it, let’s go. You only live once. This is a dream come true.”

Clark was one of thousands of fans milling around the outside of State Farm Stadium at the NFL’s ‘Gameday Experience,’ which featured live music, food and drinks.

1:40 p.m.

The Valley of Fun is in full force on Super Bowl 57 Sunday.

Football fans descended by the thousands on Glendale, Arizona, for the NFL’s title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It was glorious weather for revelers, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

The Chiefs and Eagles are at the stadium, too, arriving more than three hours before the scheduled game time 4:30 p.m. local time. The NFL said it expects the retractable roof will be open at State Farm Stadium thanks to the nice weather, which was also the case for the previous two Super Bowls played at the stadium.

