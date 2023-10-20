The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for comments directed toward a concussion doctor during last week’s game against Cincinnati, a person familiar with the league’s discipline told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side has announced the fine. The person said Adams also made physical conduct with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was preparing to evaluate Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo for a potential concussion.

Replays showed Adams repeatedly shouting, “He good!” as the consultant and Bobo walked toward the medical tent for evaluation. However, those videos did not show any physical contact between Adams and the consultant.

Bengals safety Dax Hill hit Bobo hard at the end of a 20-yard reception, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. Bobo lined up for the next play before officials stopped the game so he could be evaluated. He was cleared and later returned to the game.

It was the second incident in as many games between Adams and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, an independent physician assigned to each team’s sideline during games to assist team doctors in evaluating, diagnosing and treating concussions.

In Seattle’s win over the New York Giants in a Monday night game in Week 4, Adams was ruled out with a concussion and was then caught on camera yelling at a consultant on Seattle’s sideline. Adams issued a public apology as the NFL considered disciplining the veteran defender. He was ultimately not punished.

