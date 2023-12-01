PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant moved into the top 10 in scoring in NBA history Friday night when a layup gave him 27,411 career points.

The 35-year-old Phoenix forward passed Moses Malone for the No. 10 spot, driving the baseline for two points with 50.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Durant needed 17 points to pass Malone coming into the game against the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-foot-11 Durant is a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion who has played for the SuperSonics/Thunder, Warriors, Nets and Suns. He played one season in college at the University of Texas before being taken No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA draft at just 19 years old.

He’s been in the NBA for 17 seasons — missing one full year with an Achilles injury — and has averaged more than 27 points. The league’s career scoring leader is LeBron James, who has 39,124 career points.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,397), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O’Neal (28,596) and Carmelo Anthony (28,289) round are also in the top 10 on the NBA-only list.

Malone also played two seasons in the ABA. Durant is 13th on the combined NBA/ABA list, with former ABA stars Julius Erving eighth (30,026), Malone ninth (29,580) and Dan Issel 12th (27,482).

Durant scored 22 points in the first half Friday.

