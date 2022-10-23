JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury during a game Sunday at Jacksonville.

Bellinger took an inadvertent fist in the face, and maybe a finger to the eye, from Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter Sunday. Team trainers wore gloves while they tried to stop the bleeding. and Bellinger’s eye appeared to be swollen shut as he was carted off the field.

A fourth-round pick from San Diego State, Bellinger entered the game with 15 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Bellinger’s injury was the latest for the 5-1 Giants, who were trying to match their best start since 2008 with a victory in Jacksonville.

The Giants lost two starting offensive linemen to knee injuries, including rookie first-rounder and right tackle Evan Neal, in the first half.

Left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out with a right knee injury in the first quarter. Neal injured his left leg in the second when Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris landed on the back of his leg.

Neal, the seventh overall pick in April’s draft out of Alabama, was in pain on the field after the play. He eventually limped off before being checked in the medical tent on the sideline. Neal eventually took a cart into the locker room.

