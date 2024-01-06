BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Emma Maltais’ short-handed goal in the third period spoiled New York’s first home game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League as Toronto secured a 3-2 victory on Friday night.

New York posted a 4-0 win on New Year’s Day in Toronto and was looking to become the first PWHL team to win at home through four games.

Maltais, who set the career scoring record at Ohio State with 206 points in 169 games while also playing for the Canadian national team, had a team-high five shots on goal for Toronto, which fired 37 shots at Abigail Levy of Congers, New York.

New York got off to a strong start, getting a first-period goal from Abby Roque while Levy kept Toronto scoreless for a fourth-straight period. But that ended quickly in the second. Natalie Spooner tied the game 38 seconds into the period — for the first goal in Toronto history — and Alexa Vasko scored a go-ahead goal just before the five-minute mark.

Alex Carpenter scored her second goal in two games to get New York even with just under three minutes left in the second period. New York looked to punch in a go-ahead goal minutes into the third, but it was ruled the puck crossed the goal line underneath Toronto keeper Kristen Campbell after the referee’s whistle ended the play.

Tempers flared at the 5:45 mark of the third. A pair of Toronto players were sent off for minor penalties and New York had one, giving the home team a power play. But Toronto quickly got a short-handed rush that was saved by Levy and it followed that with a second rush, with Maltais punching in a rebound after a pad save.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. New York will host Montreal in its second home game, this time in Elmont, N.Y. Toronto plays at Minnesota.

___ AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey