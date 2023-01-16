TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game.

Maher’s misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

The NFL said Maher was the first kicker to miss four extra points in a game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932. In a playoff game, no kicker had missed as many as three.

Maher missed five consecutive extra points overall after failing on his final try in Week 18. He was 50 of 53 on PATs in the regular season.

He was wide right on his first two kicks Monday night, pulled his third try wide left and then hit the top of the right upright on his fourth attempt.

Maher was solid on field goals this season, going 29 of 32 (90.6%) — including 9 of 11 from 50 yards or more, with a long of 60.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL