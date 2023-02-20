The 2023 LHSAA Girls Basketball brackets have been announced. Area teams are listed in bold. Team seeds are in parenthesis. To view each full bracket click on the classification. All games kick off this Friday
(17) Airline at (16) East Ascension
(28) Parkway at (5) Ouachita Parish
(4) Bossier: Bye
(16) Mansfield vs. (17) Doyle
(13) Ferriday vs. (20) Homer
(11) Arcadia vs. (22) Kentwood
(6) Lakeview vs. (27) Jeanerette
(7) Delhi vs. (26) Logansport
(10) Ringgold vs. (23) Block
(1) Zwolle: Bye
(8) Choudrant vs. (25) Florien
(4) Gibsland-Coleman: Bye
(6) Doyline vs. (27) Negreet
(15) Simsboro vs. (18) Hackberry
(5) Southwood: Bye
(4) Huntington: Bye
(6) Captain Shreve: Bye
(12) Evangel Christian vs. (21) St. Louis Catholic
(13) Northside vs. (20) BTW
(9) Episcopal vs. (24) North Caddo
(16) Pope John Paul II vs. (17) Green Oaks
(3) Calvary: Bye
(15) Loyola Prep vs. (18) Sarah T. Reed
(10) Vermilion Catholic vs. (23) Magnolia School of Excellence