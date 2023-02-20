The 2023 LHSAA Girls Basketball brackets have been announced. Area teams are listed in bold. Team seeds are in parenthesis. To view each full bracket click on the classification. All games kick off this Friday

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

(17) Airline at (16) East Ascension

(28) Parkway at (5) Ouachita Parish

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

(4) Bossier: Bye

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

(16) Mansfield vs. (17) Doyle



DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

(13) Ferriday vs. (20) Homer

(11) Arcadia vs. (22) Kentwood

(6) Lakeview vs. (27) Jeanerette

(7) Delhi vs. (26) Logansport

(10) Ringgold vs. (23) Block



DIVISION V NON-SELECT

(1) Zwolle: Bye

(8) Choudrant vs. (25) Florien

(4) Gibsland-Coleman: Bye

(6) Doyline vs. (27) Negreet

(15) Simsboro vs. (18) Hackberry

DIVISION I SELECT

(5) Southwood: Bye

(4) Huntington: Bye

(6) Captain Shreve: Bye

DIVISION II SELECT

(12) Evangel Christian vs. (21) St. Louis Catholic

(13) Northside vs. (20) BTW



DIVISION III SELECT

(9) Episcopal vs. (24) North Caddo

(16) Pope John Paul II vs. (17) Green Oaks

(3) Calvary: Bye

(15) Loyola Prep vs. (18) Sarah T. Reed

DIVISION IV SELECT

(10) Vermilion Catholic vs. (23) Magnolia School of Excellence