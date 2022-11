SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s time for area teams to start their postseason journeys to AT&T stadium. Below is a list of the postseason matchups for the first round of the UIL playoffs for area teams. Click the divisions to view full brackets.



5A Division II

Lovejoy vs. Whitehouse, 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium

Melissa vs. Hallsville, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Cardinal Field

Texarkana Texas High vs. Terrell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Marshall vs. Crandall, 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium



5A Division I

Longview vs. Crosby, 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium



4A Division II

Center vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Van, 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Gilmer vs. Rusk, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Carthage vs. Pittsburg, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium



3A Division II

Hemphill vs. Waskom, 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Hooks vs. Troup, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium

De Kalb vs. Edgewood, 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Daingerfield vs. Anderson-Shiro, 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Newton vs. Hughes Springs, 7 p.m. Thursday at Center’s Roughrider Stadium

Grand Saline vs. New Boston, 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field



3A Division 1

Jefferson vs. Mineola, 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Pottsboro vs. Gladewater, 7 p.m. Thursday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Tatum vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium



2A Division II

Mart vs. Linden-Kildare, 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium

Maud vs. Dawson, 7 p.m. Friday at Arp’s Herrington Tiger Stadium



2A Division I

Beckville vs. Bogota Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Joaquin vs. Jewett Leon, 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Timpson vs. Groveton, 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

Centerville vs. Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium