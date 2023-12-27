SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re planning to celebrate the New Year with fireworks, here is what you need to know about when and where you can buy and set them off in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Shreveport & Caddo Parish fireworks laws:

From Dec. 15 until Jan 1., except for New Year’s Eve, fireworks can be sold and discharged within city limits. However, they cannot be sold between 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. On New Year’s Eve, they can be sold and discharged until 1 a.m. Bottle rockets and sky rockets are prohibited.

In Caddo Parish, according to parish ordinance, the explosion of fireworks is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Caddo Parish, except from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.

This includes, but is not limited to, sparklers, squibs, rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, signal lights, fireworks, “or other devices or compositions used to get visibly or audible pyrotechnic displays.”

Bakowski Bridge of Lights mass wedding ceremony followed by a light show and fireworks. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Bossier City fireworks laws:

Like Shreveport, Bossier City allows discharging fireworks between certain dates. From Dec 23 through Jan 1, fireworks are permitted. However, bottle rockets and sparklers that contain chlorates are not permitted.

Anyone who discharges fireworks outside the legal time period can face fines up to $500 and/or 60 days in jail.

Jefferson firework laws:

It’s not allowed to set off fireworks in Jefferson city limits without written permission from the city council. Those not participating in a sanctioned fireworks display are prohibited from selling, storing, using, exploding, or transporting fireworks within city limits without prior written approval by the city council.

Mansfield firework laws:

Fireworks cannot be discharged within 5,000 feet of Mansfield city limits. Fireworks inside the city limits were declared a nuisance, and the fire marshall or their authorized representative will seize and destroy the fireworks. Violators will be subject to a fine not to exceed $2,000 for each offense.

Marshall firework laws:

It is illegal to store, sell, possess, use, or explode fireworks within Marshall city limits. The chief of the fire department has the power to grant permits for supervised public fireworks displays.

Minden firework laws:

Fifteen days prior to New Year’s Day, the city of Minden allows the placing, storing, locating, and displaying of fireworks in accordance with state law.

Natchitoches fireworks laws:

In the City of Natchitoches, fireworks are allowed from Dec. 15 through Jan.1 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends but may be sold from 8 a.m. the morning of Dec. 31 until midnight.

Fireworks displays in public parks or other open places require a permit issued by the chief of the fire department and the state fire marshal.

New Boston fireworks laws:

Organized displays with a permit from the city council are the only exception to the city’s fireworks ban. The organization sponsoring the event must submit their application to the city clerk to be placed on the council’s agenda.

Stonewall firework laws:

According to the Town of Stonewall, if anyone decides to use fireworks for New Year’s celebrations they are asking residents to use them with caution and stay 60 or more away from public roads. From Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, exploding fireworks are permitted with the exception of the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Although, on Dec. 31, fireworks are allowed between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Texarkana, Texas fireworks laws:

No fireworks can be shot in the city limits of Texarkana, Texas, without a permit issued from the chief of the fire department. If you’re caught lighting fireworks in violation of city regulations, it is considered a misdemeanor. Offenders can face fines up to $500 and may be prosecuted as a fire code violation.

Fireworks are allowed outside city limits in Bowie and Miller counties.

Texarkana, Ark. fireworks laws:

Residents and businesses in Texarkana, Arkansas, must have a permit from the fire marshal for outdoor fireworks displays. Permits include specific guidelines for displays. They can only take place between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and the city does not permit displays longer than 30 minutes.

A dress on a children’s mannequin catches fire during a demonstration of sparklers during an event held by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fireworks safety tips

Common sense would dictate the following, but there are laws prohibiting children from setting off fireworks, setting them off from inside a car, setting them off AT a car, and some specify they cannot be set up within a certain distance from churches, hospitals, schools, or within seventy-five feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

Penalties vary depending on where you are, but fines are generally possible for even a first offense. Fireworks cannot be set off anywhere where there is a burn ban in effect.

When setting off fireworks, keep these safety tips in mind to help prevent injuries: