SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a line of strong storms moved into the area Sunday afternoon, high winds began knocking down trees and power lines in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for multiple parishes and counties in the ArkLaTex including:
- Caddo Parish
- Bossier Parish
- Eastern Marion County
- Eastern Cass County
- Northeastern Harrison County
- Eastern Little River County
- Hempstead County
- Miller County
- Southern Sevier County
- Lafayette County
- Southeastern Howard County
- Southwestern Nevada County
- Western Columbia County
- East Central Bowie County
Drivers from Bivins to near Smithland to Marshal should exercise caution. The NWS reports there are 70mph wind gusts in the area causing multiple trees and power lines downed.
The warning states to “expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.”
Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring in Texarkana, Hope, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nashville, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, Mineral Springs, Horatio, Nash, Fouke, Bradley, Taylor, Emmet, Wilton, Blevins, Buckner, Perrytown and Garland.
SWEPCO is reporting outages from:
- North Marshall to Jefferson to Sardis, Texas
- Area around Mooringsport and central Shreveport reaching from Cedar Grove through Broadmoor and up to Stoner Hill
- Swan Lake area and North Bossier Park in Bossier City
- Hannah’s Park south of Shreveport up to Stratmore Dr. and Bagley Island
More than 5,000 SWEPCO customers in the city of Shreveport are without power on Sunday afternoon.
Check Entergy outages here.
Check SWEPCO outages here.