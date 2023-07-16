SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a line of strong storms moved into the area Sunday afternoon, high winds began knocking down trees and power lines in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for multiple parishes and counties in the ArkLaTex including:

Caddo Parish

Bossier Parish

Eastern Marion County

Eastern Cass County

Northeastern Harrison County

Eastern Little River County

Hempstead County

Miller County

Southern Sevier County

Lafayette County

Southeastern Howard County

Southwestern Nevada County

Western Columbia County

East Central Bowie County

Drivers from Bivins to near Smithland to Marshal should exercise caution. The NWS reports there are 70mph wind gusts in the area causing multiple trees and power lines downed.

The warning states to “expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.”

Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring in Texarkana, Hope, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nashville, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, Mineral Springs, Horatio, Nash, Fouke, Bradley, Taylor, Emmet, Wilton, Blevins, Buckner, Perrytown and Garland.

SWEPCO is reporting outages from:

North Marshall to Jefferson to Sardis, Texas

Area around Mooringsport and central Shreveport reaching from Cedar Grove through Broadmoor and up to Stoner Hill

Swan Lake area and North Bossier Park in Bossier City

Hannah’s Park south of Shreveport up to Stratmore Dr. and Bagley Island

More than 5,000 SWEPCO customers in the city of Shreveport are without power on Sunday afternoon.

Check Entergy outages here.

Check SWEPCO outages here.