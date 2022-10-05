PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in the town of Plain Dealing issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers on Wednesday.

Contractors reportedly struck a water main at approximately 4:00 p.m. while working on E. Mary Lee St. They were unable to isolate and valve down the area. As a result, water customers in Plain Dealing may have lost water pressure.

The city says crews completed the work by 6:15 p.m., but the system is still regaining pressure.

During the advisory, they say customers should boil water for one minute before consuming it. The advisory only applies to water used for consumption. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Officials say they will notify customers once the advisory is lifted.