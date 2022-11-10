LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Thursday morning, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a boil advisory for the town of Logansport.

Officials say the advisory will be in place until at least Nov. 16th. The notice did not include the reason for the advisory but stated that repairs were underway.

Some residents may experience low water pressure while crews complete the repairs. Residents will be notified once the town lifts the advisory.

Water should be disinfected before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water reaches a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another).