TEXARKANA, TX. (KTAL/KMSS) — Leaving your car to warm up and letting your car idle attracts thieves, a phenomenon known as “puffing” that draws thieves’ attention like a moth to a flame, warns Texarkana Texas Police Department.

“Don’t leave your unattended vehicle running for any amount of time. Whether it’s in your driveway warming up early in the morning or sitting in front of a convenience store while you run inside to grab a quick snack, it takes just a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your car and take off,” warned TTPD.

TTPD stated there were 94 vehicles stolen in Texarkana, Texas, last year.

‘Lock your doors. Take your keys. Hide your stuff’ to prevent your car from being stolen.

According to TTPD, in most cases, owners left the key in the ignition.

TTPD recommended that individuals avoid leaving valuable items in plain sight, such as laptops, phones, or wallets. Instead, store them in the trunk or glove compartment, or take them with you when leaving the car.

These simple precautionary steps can help keep your vehicle safe and secure.