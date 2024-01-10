SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Be prepared before the cold snap hits this weekend and know where to go to stay warm in an emergency.

These warming shelters in Shreveport will be available to the public if you need a place to stay safe from the cold.

HOPE Connections:

2350 Levy St.

Friday, January 12th, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day until Saturday, January 20th.

Holy Missions:

1054 Texas Ave.

Will open as a 24-hour cold weather shelter on Friday, January 12th from 6 p.m. through January 20th. Meals will be provided.

Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission

901 McNeil St.

Presently is doing a 24-hour intake with 3 meals daily.

State ID is required.

The American Red Cross has some suggestions on how to prepare for winter weather. Add warm clothes to your emergency kit and check your flashlight and radio batteries. In the case of a power loss ATMs may not work, so it’s a good idea to take cash out. You should also fill your car tank and charge your mobile devices ahead of the freeze.

Generators should only be used in open areas away from windows and homes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pets also need protection. Bring them indoors if you can. If you cannot, be sure to provide them with adequate shelter that can keep them warm and provide them access to unfrozen water.