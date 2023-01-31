SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents.

Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.

If residents need assistance getting out of their homes, contact the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol.

The lake is closed due to rising water levels. No boats will be allowed to launch until the lake levels are below 172.

Officials are asking the public to call 911 if there is an emergency regarding the lake.