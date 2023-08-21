SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service has extended a red flag warning through Tuesday due to continued extreme fire danger.
Conditions across the region including strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation are creating ideal conditions for fires to break out, according to the NWS. The ArkLaTex remains under an excessive heat warning, with heat index values up to or exceeding 115 degrees in some locations.
Areas included in the red flag warning include:
- Caddo Parish
- Bossier Parish
- Webster Parish
- De Soto Parish
- Red River Parish
- Bienville Parish
- Jackson Parish
- Ouachita Parish
- Sabine Parish
- Natchitoches Parish
- Winn Parish
- Grant Parish
- Caldwell Parish
- La Salle Parish
- Smith County
- Gregg County
- Harrison County
- Cherokee County
- Rusk County
- Panola County
- Nacogdoches County
- Shelby County
- Angelina County
- San Augustine County
The alert is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to the NWS, “Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible.” Critical to extreme fire weather conditions are affecting the areas near and south of the I-20 corridor of East Texas and Northern and Central Louisiana.