Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night.

Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.

Areas under the advisory are:

Hwy 2 starting after Airport Loop going east

Bream Island Rd. and all roads off of it

Bella Vista Rd. and all roads off it

Featherston Rd. and all roads off of it

Arizona Rd. and all roads off of it

Liberty Hill Rd. and all roads off of it

Forest Grove Rd.

Kidd Dr.

Richardson Loop

Sand Rd.

Chatman Loop

Hwy 9 on CCWS

Airport Loop is switched to the water plant on Hwy 520 for the time being.

During the advisory, customers should boil water for one minute before consuming it. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Officials expect to complete the project by Friday. Samples will be taken on Monday the 31st and Tuesday the 1st. The parish says they will update the public once the samples are cleared, which they expect to be on the 5th or 6th.