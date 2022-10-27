Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night.
Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.
Areas under the advisory are:
- Hwy 2 starting after Airport Loop going east
- Bream Island Rd. and all roads off of it
- Bella Vista Rd. and all roads off it
- Featherston Rd. and all roads off of it
- Arizona Rd. and all roads off of it
- Liberty Hill Rd. and all roads off of it
- Forest Grove Rd.
- Kidd Dr.
- Richardson Loop
- Sand Rd.
- Chatman Loop
- Hwy 9 on CCWS
Airport Loop is switched to the water plant on Hwy 520 for the time being.
During the advisory, customers should boil water for one minute before consuming it. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
Officials expect to complete the project by Friday. Samples will be taken on Monday the 31st and Tuesday the 1st. The parish says they will update the public once the samples are cleared, which they expect to be on the 5th or 6th.