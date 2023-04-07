SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – After several severe storms moved through the area, flood warnings were issued for Wallace Lake and Cross Lake.

The National Weather Service forecasts minor flooding in Cypress Bayou at Wallace Lake and Cross Bayou at Cross Lake. The potential for flooding is in effect until further notice.

According to NWS, Wallace Lake is expected to go above the flood stage on Saturday and crest at 152.0 feet on Sunday evening. The NWS expects Cross Lake to rise to 173.5 feet by Saturday.

Water levels in both lakes are expected to fall slowly next week.

Flood stage:

Wallace Lake – 151.0 ft.

Cross Lake – 173.0 ft.

The City of Shreveport Sewerage and Water Department announced the opening of spillway gates at Cross Lake on Monday to allow recent rain accumulation to runoff.

The Shreveport Police Department Cross Lake Patrol issued a notice Friday morning to boaters to avoid the lake until the water levels have subsided and is safe to navigate in a boat.