SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Louisiana State Police are helping families ensure their car seats are correctly installed.

LSP will be at Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town on Saturday, educating parents on how to properly install and use a car seat.

“We’ll have technicians waiting to inspect their car seats. We’ll be able to weigh the child, measure their height, make sure they are in a seat that is an adequate height and weight,” said Tpr. Jonathan Odom Louisiana State Police.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among children in the nation, many of which could be prevented with correctly fitting car seats.

“It’s due to the fact that their bodies aren’t fully developed. Their skeleton system is not as strong, so they are more prone to be injured because the seat belts in the cars are not made for smaller bodies, such as infants.”

Meanwhile, Shreveport Police are reminding everyone that seat belts save lives.

“We have had twenty traffic fatalities this year in the city of Shreveport alone,” says Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, SPD will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint.

“The occupants who are not wearing seat belts, those occupants can be issued citations for restraints. They’re also going to be looking at child restraints. Children would have to be restrained in the car, and that does include children who require booster seats.”

Odom says Saturday’s event will have free booster seats for those who qualify. The event is to educate the public and runs from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

“Whether they’re totally unrestrained or just in the wrong seat, there’s a lot of misinformation out there. We want to clear it up as much as possible and try to save as many lives as we can,” says Odom.