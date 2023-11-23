Shreveport Fire Prevention Officer, Jeffrey Witte, shared some safety tips to prevent fires ahead of Thanksgiving, the busiest day of the year for the fire department.
- “Look while you cook”: If you’re cooking, make sure you stay in the kitchen. You can react much faster.
- Turn pot handles towards the inside of the stove: This is meant to prevent children or pets from knocking your pots over.
- If a fire starts, put a lid on top of the fire, and turn off the burner. Do not move the pot off the stove and don’t put water on the fire.
- Come up with a fire escape plan: The whole house should know about this plan. It can include two ways out of the house and one safe meeting place where you can call 911.
- Pets: If you can safely rescue your furry friend on your way out of the house, do so. If that puts you in grave danger, please call the fire department