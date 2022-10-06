SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Regional Airport and local law enforcement are practicing what to do in a disaster.

Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Shreveport Regional Airport held an emergency simulation that included the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base participated in the emergency response training.

The drills started with a plane crash scenario in which a plane hit a tower and landed on the airport’s property. CPSO Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Robert E. Jump says these drills are essential to identifying what does and doesn’t work.

Props and pretend patients with different injuries made the simulation as realistic as possible.

“If an aircraft crashes, you’re going to have fire, smoke, fuel, and all kinds of stuff,” said Jump.

Exercises included a triage of patients and a hazmat scenario. The triaged patients were labeled red, yellow, and green.

“That tells our paramedics which ones need to get to the hospitals first, and the transport officer then starts dealing with the red patients, then the yellow patients,” he said.

This simulation allowed area first responders to get to know each other ahead of an emergency rescue mission. Jump says it doesn’t need to be a disaster the first time he meets someone with a responsibility to help solve the problem.

The simulation did not end once first responders at the airport tended to the patients. It extended to our local hospitals, where they practiced how to receive patients through a mass casualty emergency.

“Often times we write plans and our intent and how we’re going to go about things, and then when we do, we realize you know what, there’s probably a better way to do it,” said Jump.

This drill is done at the airport once every three years.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires this exercise to comply with safety regulations. FAA officials will evaluate an overall review.