BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Residents in central Bowie County are under a boil notice until officials determine the water is safe to drink.

The Central Bowie County WSC public water system said the requirement applies to residents who experienced no or reduced water pressure and live between the Red River and US 67 and between Hwy 8 to FM 2789/FM990.

Officials said residents in the area should boil water for drinking, cooking, and making ice to protect against harmful bacteria and other microbes. They asked residents to bring water to a full boil for two minutes before consuming it or to drink bottled water.

The public water system will notify customers when the water is safe to drink and the boil notice is rescinded.

For any questions regarding the notice, contact Central Bowie County WSC General Manager Hal Harris at (903) 628-5601.