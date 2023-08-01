CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office offers free training to help parents and caregivers keep their precious cargo safe while traveling.

The free car seat installation training service includes an inspection by deputies and necessary adjustments to ensure your child’s car or booster seat is safe to ride in.

“I don’t care if you’re going five minutes down the road. Five minutes away is a long enough time for something to happen, and you don’t want to put your precious cargo in jeopardy at any point, and that’s your child. Make sure that child is properly restrained every time, every trip,” said Cpl. Chenevert Carlos.

Sheriff Steve Prator said the program helps deputies work with parents and caregivers to ensure children are buckled up properly on every trip.

Carlos said leaving something crucial, like a phone or bag, in the vehicle as a reminder to check the car seat before stepping out is helpful. He urged caution if someone else typically takes them to school or travels with the child. He said setting reminders is important even if you usually have your children with you.

“It happens a lot, but you don’t want to fall into that ‘Well, I thought my child was somewhere else. I forgot they were with me.’ Just take a few minutes to set your phone if you have to. That baby is back there waiting on you.”

Installation training is available weekdays by appointment from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Contact Sheriff’s Safety Town at 698-7233 to schedule an appointment.