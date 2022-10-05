SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools are working to improve the safety of students who ride the school bus.

Drivers have extra sets of eyes to help them watch the roads with additional cameras on board.

Since 2007, all buses have had at least two cameras. Fast forward to 2015. Now they each have four, three interior and one exterior, to show what happens on every route.

“We don’t want accidents around our children. Obviously, the driver doesn’t either,” says Director of Transportation for Bossier Parish Schools Dave Hadden. The captured videos are then submitted to law enforcement.

The school board recently approved the purchase of six new school buses and one special education bus. All will be outfitted with cameras and put into service next school year. It costs $3,000 to outfit a bus with four cameras.

“When children are boarding or getting off the bus, that’s the most critical time. Once we can get them on the bus, things are pretty good. But we have to take some steps to ensure that when they board and getting off that they’re safe,” says Hadden.