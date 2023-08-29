SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With record-breaking heatwaves and several wildfires affecting millions of Americans, State Farm suggests having a disaster preparedness plan and including a survival kit.

Home wildfire preparedness

State Farm Emergency Preparedness Plan

Remove vines from house walls.

Remove shrubs and other landscaping away from your house walls.

Remove highly flammable and low-branched trees

For remaining trees, remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.

Clear tree debris, such as fallen limbs, leaves, pine needles, and cones.

Move stacked wood outside the safety zone.

Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and other overhangs.

Consider removing wooden exterior structures, such as decks and patios, or replacing them with more fire-resistant materials.

Install non-combustible roofing and siding materials, such as metal, slate, or concrete.

Clear debris from gutters.

Install electrical lines underground, if possible.

Create a family evacuation plan

Designate two alternative meeting points in the event the family is separated.

If threatened by a wildfire, ensure the gas tank is full and you have cash on hand.

Ensure your purse or wallet has keys, identification cards, and credit cards.

Pack all necessities to avoid delays from unnecessary stops.

Bring pet food and water, veterinarian records, and proof of vaccinations.

Practice evacuation drills so you and your family can be prepared and know what to expect.

Prepare a wildfire go-bag

The following essentials should be included in your wildfire evacuation bag: