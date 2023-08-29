SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With record-breaking heatwaves and several wildfires affecting millions of Americans, State Farm suggests having a disaster preparedness plan and including a survival kit.

Home wildfire preparedness

State Farm Emergency Preparedness Plan
  • Remove vines from house walls.
  • Remove shrubs and other landscaping away from your house walls.
  • Remove highly flammable and low-branched trees
  • For remaining trees, remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.
  • Clear tree debris, such as fallen limbs, leaves, pine needles, and cones.
  • Move stacked wood outside the safety zone.
  • Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and other overhangs.
  • Consider removing wooden exterior structures, such as decks and patios, or replacing them with more fire-resistant materials.
  • Install non-combustible roofing and siding materials, such as metal, slate, or concrete.
  • Clear debris from gutters.
  • Install electrical lines underground, if possible.

Create a family evacuation plan

  • Designate two alternative meeting points in the event the family is separated.
  • If threatened by a wildfire, ensure the gas tank is full and you have cash on hand.
  • Ensure your purse or wallet has keys, identification cards, and credit cards.
  • Pack all necessities to avoid delays from unnecessary stops.
  • Bring pet food and water, veterinarian records, and proof of vaccinations.
  • Practice evacuation drills so you and your family can be prepared and know what to expect.

Prepare a wildfire go-bag

The following essentials should be included in your wildfire evacuation bag:

  • Water (one gallon per person for several days, drinking and sanitation)
  • Non-perishable foods (at least several days)
  • First-aid kit
  • Face masks or coverings
  • Prescriptions medications
  • Glasses or contact lenses
  • Flashlights and hand crack radio with NOAA Weather Radio (extra batteries)
  • Whistle or other sound-signaling device
  • Multi-tool with a knife
  • Medical cards and records
  • Copies of important documents
  • Waterproof bags or containers
  • Pet food and water
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Portable charger/s
  • Sleeping bag
  • Important family documents such as identification and bank records (stored in fireproof and waterproof bag/container)