SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With record-breaking heatwaves and several wildfires affecting millions of Americans, State Farm suggests having a disaster preparedness plan and including a survival kit.
Home wildfire preparedness
- Remove vines from house walls.
- Remove shrubs and other landscaping away from your house walls.
- Remove highly flammable and low-branched trees
- For remaining trees, remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.
- Clear tree debris, such as fallen limbs, leaves, pine needles, and cones.
- Move stacked wood outside the safety zone.
- Pay special attention to clearing debris beneath decks and other overhangs.
- Consider removing wooden exterior structures, such as decks and patios, or replacing them with more fire-resistant materials.
- Install non-combustible roofing and siding materials, such as metal, slate, or concrete.
- Clear debris from gutters.
- Install electrical lines underground, if possible.
Create a family evacuation plan
- Designate two alternative meeting points in the event the family is separated.
- If threatened by a wildfire, ensure the gas tank is full and you have cash on hand.
- Ensure your purse or wallet has keys, identification cards, and credit cards.
- Pack all necessities to avoid delays from unnecessary stops.
- Bring pet food and water, veterinarian records, and proof of vaccinations.
- Practice evacuation drills so you and your family can be prepared and know what to expect.
Prepare a wildfire go-bag
The following essentials should be included in your wildfire evacuation bag:
- Water (one gallon per person for several days, drinking and sanitation)
- Non-perishable foods (at least several days)
- First-aid kit
- Face masks or coverings
- Prescriptions medications
- Glasses or contact lenses
- Flashlights and hand crack radio with NOAA Weather Radio (extra batteries)
- Whistle or other sound-signaling device
- Multi-tool with a knife
- Medical cards and records
- Copies of important documents
- Waterproof bags or containers
- Pet food and water
- Manual can opener (for food)
- Portable charger/s
- Sleeping bag
- Important family documents such as identification and bank records (stored in fireproof and waterproof bag/container)