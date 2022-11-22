While ninjas did exist in feudal Japan, most of our common knowledge about them was inspired by folklore and popular culture.

Which toy ninja is best?

Secretive and mysterious, the image of the ninja has fascinated children for decades. Historically known as shinobi, these covert warriors can immediately be recognized by their black outfits, face coverings and katanas.

There are many toys on the market that can help your child unleash their inner ninja, from fake weapons and costumes to detailed action figures. The Atlasonix Ninja Bow and Arrow Set is a great choice because it comes with a ninja mask and functional bow-and-arrow toy.

What to know before you buy a toy ninja

Types

Action figures: Ninja action figures are typically constructed from hard plastic and may come with accessories such as weapons or removable masks. Some of these toys may be small like traditional toy soldiers, while others could be 12-inch figures with posable limbs, detailed outfits and even sound effects.

Toy weapons: There are many iconic weapons associated with ninjas. Throwing stars, katanas and daggers can be found in toy form. If your child is asking for a katana, look for a ninja sword toy with an accompanying sheath so they can wear the toy on their belt. If safety is a concern, consider a foam ninja weapon with rounded edges.

Costumes: When kids imagine a ninja, they are probably picturing the cloth mask that covers everything but the eyes. As such, ninja costumes are simple and affordable. Many ninja costumes come with toy weapons, so it’s a nice way to get more for your money.

Entertainment-inspired: Over the past few decades, ninjas have appeared in popular movies, television series, video games and more, so you’ll often come across toys that are inspired by these works. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and LEGO Ninjago are popular media franchises with tons of ninja toys on the market, so consider one of these products if you know that your child is a fan.

Age range

Action figures and building sets with small parts could present a choking risk for kids under 3 years old, while any toy weapons could be dangerous if the child isn’t mature enough to play with them safely. Check out the product’s suggested age range before purchasing a ninja toy.

What to look for in a quality toy ninja

Materials

Most ninja toys are constructed from plastic, especially if you’re buying a toy weapon or action figure. Look for toys made from nontoxic plastic that’s free of bisphenol A, otherwise known as BPA. Ninja costumes are usually made of polyester or a similar durable fabric.

Colors

Fictional ninjas are sometimes associated with the elements fire, earth, water and air and their corresponding colors. For example, a red ninja may be associated with fire while a blue ninja could be connected with water. This is particularly true in ninja media franchises such as LEGO Ninjago. Additionally, a villainous ninja may wear black while a virtuous ninja wears white. Think about which movie, book or TV show characters drew your child to ninjas in the first place and if the color of the toy will matter.

Features

Many ninja toys come with immersive features such as sound effects or flashing lights. Others, like Roblox toys, may be tied to online video games. Check if your toy requires batteries and include those with the gift so your child can begin playing right away.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy ninja

The cost of a ninja toy mostly depends on the type you choose. Ninja weapons and action figures typically are around $15-$30, while entertainment-inspired toys are a little more at around $20-$50.

Toy ninja FAQ

Are ninjas good or evil?

A. Historically, ninjas were shadowy mercenaries hired to commit illegal acts against rival clans. Since their mainstream popularization in the 20th century, however, ninjas have been portrayed as heroes who specialize in the art of stealth.

Why do kids like ninjas?

A. While it’s difficult to say for sure, kids might like ninjas because they’re more mysterious than the traditional hero figure, and they prefer stealth and cleverness over brawn.

What’s the best toy ninja to buy?

Top toy ninja

Atlasonix Ninja Bow and Arrow Set

What you need to know: This ninja playset comes with a bow and arrow, a target, a ninja mask and more.

What you’ll love: The bow can be used to shoot the included arrows, and built-in flashing lights can be used to play in the dark. There’s a quiver so the user can carry their arrows on their back.

What you should consider: Only three arrows are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy ninja for the money

Liberty Imports Deluxe Ninja Weapons Playset

What you need to know: This huge playset comes with a ton of ninja weapons and four eye masks in various colors.

What you’ll love: The collection of plastic ninja weapons includes throwing stars, two katanas, daggers and a staff. The variety of items and mask colors are great for encouraging imaginative play in a group setting like a birthday party.

What you should consider: A few users reported that the toys felt cheap and breakable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Ninjago Tournament of Elements Ninja Building Set

What you need to know: Inspired by one of the most popular ninja franchises, this building set includes seven minifigures and a ninja temple.

What you’ll love: Fans of the “Ninjago” television series will love this building set that comes with popular ninja characters such as Kai and Jay. The minifigures come with their own weapons.

What you should consider: Kids who are unfamiliar with the Ninjago franchise may want a different ninja toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews.

